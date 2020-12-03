VIDEO: BLACKPINK announces their first online concert BLACKPINK: The Show; Will be live streamed on THIS day

BLINKS, rejoice! BLACKPINK just made the exciting announcement of holding their very first online concert YG Palm Stage – 2020 BLACKPINK: The Show, which will be live streamed towards the end of this month.

In some exciting news that will have BLINKS screaming with excitement, BLACKPINK finally unveiled the mystery behind The Invitation teaser, which was dropped two days back. BLACKPINK will be holding their very first online concert titled YG Palm Stage – 2020 BLACKPINK: The Show, which will be live streamed on YouTube on December 27 at 2 pm KST (10:30 am IST).

Along with a BLACKPINK: The Show trailer, which gives us a glimpse behind the making of the upcoming online concert, we were also treated with a poster featuring Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie looking fiery hot and all ready to reunite with BLINKS, even if it's virtually. Moreover, the quartet also shared a special message video for BLINKS to get them even more excited for BLACKPINK: The Show. "Hello, this is BLACKPINK. We have some great news for you guys. On December 27th, we'll be having our first live stream concert BLACKPINK: The Show," Jisoo started while Lisa added, "Just the thought of having fun with BLINKS on stage makes me so excited. Are you guys looking forward to it too?"

"We're preparing really hard for the show since it's been a while we've seen BLINKS from all around the world," Jennie shared while Rosé added, "Although it's sad we can't meet you guys in person but we'll show you great performances that will kick away all those sorrows, so please look forward to it and see you on December 27th."

Check out the exciting trailer, video message and poster of BLACKPINK: The Show below:

Which songs from BLACKPINK: The Album are you hoping BLACKPINK will perform at BLACKPINK: The Show? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

