VIDEO: BTS members are all about that 'retro swag' in the nostalgic preview for 2021 Season's Greetings

Taking us back to the 60s and 90s era are BTS members, most of whom were dripping in Gucci finesse, for an exciting retro preview of 2021 Season's Greetings.

Just like the rest of the world, BTS is already gearing up to say an enthusiastic farewell to 2020 along with a big aloha to 2021. How are the members planning to do this? Well, with their annual Season's Greetings! As unveiled last night, a preview for BTS' 2021 Season's Greetings saw our beloved OT7 taking us back to the 60s and 90s.

Going the throwback route, not just with their retro fashion but even the shooting style, we kickstart with a prim and proper Jin aka 'Tuna Flavour Cucumber' shooting pool while doing his signature glasses move. Next up, we have Jungkook aka 'Busan Man' messing around with a yellow umbrella while Suga aka (Taejeon-dong Shooting Guard) shoots some hoops by himself. We then have V aka 'Bangtan-dong Grasshopper' showing off his impeccable acting skills with those goofy expressions as he drinks Yakult upside down. J-Hope aka 'Ilgok-dong Bounce' goes back to his hip-hop roots while RM aka 'Dokgo MinCho's' attire and funky hairstyle steals the show as he looks around a pawn shop. Finally, we have Jimin aka 'Soccer King Jjim-dori' striking a pose in a babushka.

Most of the members are dripping in Gucci finesse and according to fellow BTS ARMY member @choi_bts2, the preview, which included the members meeting up and chilling at a restaurant was shot in Euljiro in Seoul, South Korea. For many BTS ARMY members, the nostalgia feels took them back to Park Bo-gum's cult 2016 drama Reply 1988.

Check out BTS' 2021 Season's Greetings preview below:

We adore these boys in any era!

Meanwhile, BTS is currently gearing up for the comeback this month with the release of their highly-awaited album BE which drops on November 20.

