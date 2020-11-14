VIDEO: BTS reveal many SPOILERS during BE album unboxing; Jimin & Jungkook's man buns attract ARMY's attention

BTS' latest YouTube Live session saw all the members unboxing their latest album BE while providing plenty of spoilers for BTS ARMY to get excited about.

We're less than a week away from the release of BTS' most personal album to date, BE. Besides the music-making process, all the members have had a pivotal role to make in the entirety of the album, whether it be visual direction or even production management. Yesterday, giving us a spoiler-filled unboxing of BE album were OT7 themselves during a fun YouTube Live session.

While chilling in Big Hit's building, we see the members unbox one of the BE albums taking out all the contents one by one and analysing all their hard work put into the tiniest of details. Jin and J-Hope were in awe of RM's handwriting on the cover and praised the Bangtan leader for the same. They went through the black and white poster which featured lyrics of BE's tracklist in the member's handwriting while the postcards also had handwritten notes in the back with pictures taken during the BE Concept Photos 'curated rooms' shoot.

Moreover, unlike the previous albums, BE will contain photo cards of all the members including Suga's blue and black 'Morning' painting, which was apparently scanned without his permission. Most of the photos, which were clicked from a film camera, seen from a distance, were taken in b&w, which is very much V's taste as he has a keen liking towards monochromatic photography which has been evidenced through V Cut. Even the CD's BTS image used was in b&w. There's also a lyric book, a photo frame and a polaroid within BE album.

While browsing through the credits page included the making-of book, we found out that Jimin was credited as A&R which is Artists and Repertoire, the middleman between BTS and their management. Moreover, Taehyung is credited as the Visual Creative and in charge of 'conditioning' and 'mental care,' as the members cutely quipped and hyped him on. While Namjoon is credited for Album Design, Jin, Yoongi, Hobi and Jungkook have been credited for Production Coordination with the eldest BTS member joking, "They [Big Hit staff] just put our names for us."

There was also a brief tease at what BE's lead single Life Goes On sounds like as the members were seen crooning a playful tune. Moreover, ARMY couldn't get over Jimin and Jungkook's man buns while Kookie cutely sniffed his ChimChim hyung's hair leaving the fandom cooing over Jikook.

Watch BTS member unboxing BE album below:

Are you excited for BTS' album BE to finally release next week? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: From Blue & Grey to Telepathy, BTS' BE tracklist promises to be an emotional roller coaster journey for ARMY

Meanwhile, BE drops on November 20.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×