VIDEO: BTS' V aka Taehyung jams to Alicia Keys' Love Looks Better; Hypes BTS ARMY for BE's release tomorrow

We're now hours away from the release of BTS' highly-awaited album BE and hyping BTS ARMY is V aka Kim Taehyung, who shared an adorable video of himself jamming to Alicia Keys' Love Looks Better.
The clock is ticking for the highly-awaited release of BTS' next comeback, which kickstarts with the album BE, set to drop tomorrow, i.e. November 20. The reason why BTS ARMY is even more excited for BE is that it contains the most "BTS-esque" music yet while the septet's latest story begins by declaring that "even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on."

To get ARMY, even more, hyped up than they already are, V took to BTS' official Twitter page to bless everyone with a handsome video of himself jamming to Alicia Keys' recently released track Love Looks Better. Adorning a tan sweatshirt, with a white face mask on for safety precautions, while his dark brown hair was parted in the center, Kim Taehyung's eyes do all the talking as he cutely points at the camera/ARMY getting them excited for D-Day. "Love looks better. Tomorrow. ARMY will get to listen," TaeTae tweeted with cute smiley emoticons, via fellow BTS ARMY member @choi_bts2.

Check out V dancing along to Alicia Keys' Love Looks Better below:

Like we needed a millionth and one reason to adore this man!

Are you excited for the release of BTS' BE? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla as well as which song you're most intrigued to hear from the tracklist in the comments section below.

Also, stay tuned to Pinkvilla's Twitter page for live updates tomorrow, i.e. November 20, at 7:30 am IST as BTS will take part in a global press conference for BE, hours before the album drops for ARMY to go gaga over.

Credits :BTS' Twitter

