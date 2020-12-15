BTS' V mentions KTH1 mixtape moments before Grammys 2021 nominations; Asks Jungkook to do THIS for ramen

BTS released a new Bangtan Bomb to reveal the events leading up to the Grammys 2021 nomination. The video reveals V mentioning his upcoming mixtape, midnight snack with Jungkook and RM and more!

Last month, the internet turned purple for hours together after BTS was nominated for Grammys 2021. Soon after the nomination was announced, a video featuring RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook reacting to the live announcement surfaced on Twitter and went viral. While we witnessed the reactions to the exact moment, a new Bangtan Bomb has revealed what the quadrant was up to moments before the nomination was announced. The video reveals that the moments included some mouth-watering food, a mention of V's upcoming mixtape and more!

The video began by the four members getting comfortable on the couch, waiting for the pop category to announce. During their wait, Mochi confessed his hope of bagging three nods. However, he went on to add that even one nomination would mean the world. During this discussion, V expresses his wish for the Recording Academy to introduce a category called "Mixtape to Watch Out For" and present it to V.

Soon, Taehyung finds himself seated on the floor, preparing a midnight snack. With boiled eggs and ramen involved, it was a party we wish we were invited to. But little did we expect him to pull off a Joey (from Friends!) Jungkook asks TaeTae to share his snack to which the Sweet Night crooner refuses, adding that he had asked everyone if they wanted something to eat. The latter informs him that he didn't hear. At first, Tae teased JK by not sharing his meal. But he couldn't resist long and ended up sharing his meal with JK. But he did it on one condition. He asked the Still With You crooner to make adorable faces in return for the ramen.

After the nominations are out, V and RM are seen on calls. V receives a call from his dad. Check out the complete video below:

Credits :YouTube

