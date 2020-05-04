VIDEO: Chris Hemsworth TEASES Extraction sequel as he thanks fans for positive response to action flick

Chris Hemsworth, in a video to thank fans for the positive reaction to Extraction, teased about a possible sequel or even prequel to the Sam Hargrave directorial. Read below to know what the Thor: Love and Thunder star had to share on the same.

Given how we have been restricted to our homes with the lockdown period due to the coronavirus pandemic, people have been relying on the OTT platform to keep themselves entertained. This means that the OTT industry is going all out in providing content to distract us from the troubles in real life. Hence, it comes as no surprise that Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction is stated as Netflix's biggest feature film of all time as the action film is said to have reached 90 million homes in just one month.

Taking to Instagram is Chris himself, who personally thanked his fans for tuning in to watch Extraction and making it a hit. In a video, taken from the 36-year-old actor's gym, Hemsworth began, "Hey, what’s up, guys? Hope you’re doing well. Just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who checked out Extraction. You made it the number one film on the planet right now. Looks like it’s gonna be Netflix’s biggest feature film of all time which is absolutely mind-blowing. We are blown away by the response and the support, so on behalf of myself, the Russo brothers, Netflix, our director Sam Hargrave, thank you so, so much. We love you guys."

Moreover, there's been a lot of talk about a possible sequel or even prequel on Tyler Rake's life, to which the Thor: Love and Thunder star teased, " It’s been a lot of talk and questions about sequels and prequels and all sorts of things and all I can say is 'who knows' but with this kind of support, it’s something I’d be pretty stoked to jump back into. I love you guys. You’re the best. Be well. Stay safe. Cheers."

Check out Chris Hemsworth thanking fans for making Extraction the #1 film worldwide below:

