VIDEO: EXO's Baekhyun drops a surprise mukbang video relishing his favourite food items & leaves fans drooling

Korean food or pizza? Watch the special 'Baekbang' video to find out Baekhyun's pick.

It is rather sweet to see Baekhyun posting cute little messages on SNS platforms, telling fans that he loves us and misses us, as much as we do. Baekhyun enlisted in the military on his birthday on May 6. The thought of not seeing Baekhyun for another two years had us heartbroken, but don't worry, our dear 'Bacon' has us covered. Baekhyun filmed some amazing content for us before leaving so that we miss him a little less and today he gifted us a surprise 'Mukbang' video!

In the special 'Baekbang' video, Baekhyun begins by introducing the various foods he will be trying out, which includes Jjajng Tteokbokki, Croffle (croissant + truffle), sausages, fire noodles and various other assortments. Baekhyun shared a running commentary on the foods he likes and dislikes and what has he developed a taste for over the years. EXO-Ls, make a note we are about to reveal some important Baekhyun food facts! Baekhyun likes his cereal soggy, knows the perfect way to relish a tteokbokki and does not like whipped cream a lot! He eats tteokbokki and chocolate balls together! Baekhyun also doesn't like food that tastes too sweet. He loves fusing sausage in tteokbokki sauce as well! Baekhyun loves spicy food, even though it kills his tongue! Also, fans must know that Baekhyun is quite the clumsy eater!

You can watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Baekhyun became a hot topic by ranking on 'million sellers list' with both group and solo albums. He is only the second artist to achieve this feat after Seo Taiji. EXO's anniversary special album 'Don't Fight the Feeling' recorded 1,216,175 copies and Baekhyun's Bambi sold 1,07,625 copies. Congratulations to EXO and Baekhyun on this incredible achievement.

