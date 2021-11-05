VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston hilariously complains about 'slow news day' from The Morning Show control room

Jennifer Aniston goofed around the sets of The Morning Show and complained about 'slow news day' from the make-belief control room with executive producer Kristin Hahn. For those unversed, Aniston plays Alex Levy in Apple TV+ The Morning Show alongside Reese Witherspoon.

Taking to Instagram, Aniston, 52, took her seat in the control room and joked about having little to no news to cover! "Wow, look at those record snow flurries in Moscow," Aniston said, while sarcastically saying that the day became 'exciting'. Aniston then had the most dramatic expressions, as she showed her frustration from the control room. "God are you there? It's me Jen," making Hahn laugh her heart out!

The Friends alum captioned the post as "God are you there? It’s me Jen… live from the @themorningshow control room...slow news day." Aniston wore a black turtleneck while maintaining her epic Alex Levy hairstyle. She then took to marvelling at the beautiful weather in Russia as a true host of The Morning Show.

Take a look at Jennifer Aniston's epic post from the sets of The Morning Show:

The show is currently on the second season with the season finale officially dropping on Friday. The Morning Show also includes Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson, Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison, Mark Duplass as Charlie Black, Nestor Carbonell as Yanko Flores, Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan, and others. The new season introduced cast members Hasan Minhaj as Alex’s morning show successor Eric Normani, Julianna Margulies as UBA’ new anchor Laura Peterson, and Will Arnett as Doug Klassen.

ALSO READ: The Morning Show S2: Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon on how COVID-19 challenges impacted their characters