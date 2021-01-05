VIDEO: Lee Min Ho drops a HUGE hint of a YouTube collaboration with Lee Seung Gi in the making via a call

Lee Min Ho shared a video where he is on a conversation with Lee Seung Gi. The actor and singer hinted at collaborating on digital content.

If you've been following Lee Min Ho closely lately, the actor has been actively sharing videos on his YouTube channel. Under the handle, leeminho film, The King: Eternal Monarch alum shared videos from his night walks, taking his dog through the woods and more. Now, the Pachinko star has hinted at collaborating with Lee Seung Gi. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video clip of calling Because You're My Woman singer Lee Seung Gi. The latter revealed he has been watching Lee Min Ho's videos.

While talking about it, Lee Seung Gi proposed the idea of creating content together. Lee Min Ho also replied that he will listen to all of the songs from his album before they plan their next meet. We wonder what's cooking among the two. Do you think they would work on an impromptu music session? After all, Lee Min Ho is also a good singer!

Check out the video below:

On the work front, Lee Min Ho is working on his upcoming show Pachinko. The actor will be playing the lead in the drama. Apart from that, the actor was also in the news for his win at the SBS Drama Awards. The actor bagged Top Excellence in Miniseries (Fantasy/Romance) at the awards show for his role in The King: Eternal Monarch. The actor was cheered on by his co-star Kim Go Eun.

Read about it here: SBS Drama Awards 2020 Winners: Lee Min Ho bags Top Excellence & Kim Go Eun applauds; See complete list here

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×