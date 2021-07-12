VIDEO: Ranbir Kapoor urges fans to watch Mridul Das in State of Siege: Temple Attack: Give him all the love

Ranbir Kapoor during a football match appeared in a video with Mridul Das, urging fans to watch him in the State of Siege: Temple Attack. Check out the video.

Ken Ghosh’s directorial Stage of Siege: Temple Attack led by Akshaye Khanna recently released on a leading streaming platform. The narrative has been making all the noise as it has garnered decent reviews from critics and audiences alike. People have praised performances by the cast including Akshaye Kumar. Mridul Das has portrayed a negative character in the show has been lauded for his performance. On Sunday, Mridul posted a video on the Instagram song with superstar Ranbir Kapoor while both of them were on the field for a football match.

Ranbir Kapoor in the video urged the fans to watch Mridul in the State of Siege: Temple Attack and said, “give him all the love” as he ran back to continue with football. Mridul thanked Ranbir for the kind words. Recently in a chat with Midday, Mridul spoke about his character and said, “I delved into the character, who was a psychotic, sadistic man. After clearing three rounds of auditions, the top five shortlisted actors got to meet Ken sir! Ken sir looked at me gave me a couple of lines to perform and then while performing he stopped me in between, only to tell me I have been finalized.”

Mridul further spoke about the grueling casting process. He said, “The makers were auditioning for the character of Farooq for almost 3-4 months and must have auditioned at least 150 to 200 actors. Despite the fact that many actors were shortlisted but still, the perfect one was not finalized for Farooq. At that time I was doing 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and as I was under contract with them I wasn't able to audition for any other project. Unfortunately, some actors from the show got contracted Covid, and therefore, the show was abruptly stopped. And so, I got a chance to audition. By the time I went for the audition it was already late, however, they allowed me to give one."

