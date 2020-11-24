VIDEO: Start Up star Suzy shares a gorgeous cover of Anne Marie's 2002 while masterfully playing the guitar

Taking to her Instagram page, Suzy shared with her fans a beautiful cover of Anne Marie's famous song 2002 while also showing off her guitar skills. Watch the soothing cover below.

Before winning our hearts with her terrific performances in beloved dramas like Dream High, Uncontrollably Fond, While You Were Sleeping and Vagabond, Suzy was famously known as the member of popular South Korean girl group Miss A along with Fei, Jia and Min. While the group eventually disbanded in 2017, fans will never get over the singer side of Suzy.

Treating her 14.1 million followers on Instagram, the 26-year-old actress recently shared a gorgeous cover of Anne Marie's famous song 2002. Suzy's honey vocals completely soothed our souls as she also played the guitar masterfully. It's the calm, composed and comfortable stature in which she sings that really impresses you and leads to you indulging in multiple viewings of the beautiful rendition. Moreover, Suzy looked cute as a button as she donned a multicoloured striped cardigan with blue jeans while leaving her hair open with front fringes.

Watch Suzy leaving us enchanted with her soulful Anne Marie's 2002 cover HERE.

It's undeniable how talented Suzy really is!

Meanwhile, Suzy continues to impress fans with her insane acting chops in Start-Up, which has only four episodes remaining to air. While Suzy plays the role of Seo Dal-mi, Start-Up also stars Nam Joo-hyuk as Nam Do-san and Kim Seon-ho as Han Ji-pyeong. In the recent few episodes, since there have been quite a few emotional sequences, viewers have been loving how emotive Suzy is on-screen, especially during her sad sequences.

Moreover, the guessing game of who Dal-mi ends up with between Do-san and Ji-pyeong has everyone excited for the final few episodes of Start-Up.

