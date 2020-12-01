VIDEO: Suga REUNITES with ecstatic BTS members; OT7 celebrate Life Goes On debuting No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

With BTS' Billboard All Kill, especially Life Goes On debuting at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, Suga reunited with his BTS bandmates to celebrate the various recent milestones achieved by the septet.

BTS is currently living the best life right now and we're all eyes and ears for it! On November 20, the septet released their most personal album to date, BE, which included tracks worked upon by all the members collectively. Moreover, we also got the lead single Life Goes On, which was a comforting song for BTS ARMY at the times of COVID-19 pandemic.

BTS' hard work has paid off in aces as not only did BE debut at No. 1 on Billboard 200 but Life Goes On also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100. What is especially heartening and meaningful about this chart-topping single for BTS is how it's a Korean song with few English lyrics here and there. While Suga and Jimin had earlier shared their ecstatic feelings on making history yet again, BTS treated ARMY with a proper celebratory reaction video to their third Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single.

As the fandom already knows about Yoongi's shoulder surgery and how the Daechwita rapper is currently in rehabilitation, ARMY was pleasantly surprised to see Suga joining his BTS bandmates in the celebratory reaction video. Shot by J-Hope, you can see the members all bundled up and close with Jimin on the sidelines ready to jump. On RM's 1, 2, 3 count, the members begin to enthusiastically yell out loud while ChimChim jumps around with kindred spirits. Moreover, even Yoongi is seen raising his left hand delicately in celebration mode. We're also loving how V doesn't fail to harmonise even basic screaming while Namjoon, Jin and Jungkook rapidly move their body around buzzing with excitement.

Check out BTS' celebratory reaction video on Life Goes On debuting at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 below:

ARMY was left majorly emotional to see Suga join his members and even quipped how they had to do a headcount to be absolutely sure that it was indeed Yoongi with BTS, giving us major OT7 feels. Even the tweet had the fandom in a mess of tears, as it read, "1st on Billboard!!!!! Thank you. (Together with Yoongi hyung for the first time in a while) #LifeGoesOn1onHot100," with two purple hearts, via fellow BTS member @doyou_bangtan.

ALSO READ: BTS: 7 tracks from BE find a place in Billboard Hot 100; Blue & Grey and Stay stakes claim on No 13 and No 22

Congratulations, BTS! We love you, 3000!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×