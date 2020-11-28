VIDEO: Suzy's honey vocals in My Dear Love for Start Up OST magically summarise Dalmi's feelings for Dosan

Suzy revealed on Instagram that her song My Dear Love, which is a part of Start-Up OST, is finally out and it sweetly shows her character Seo Dal-mi's feelings towards Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk).

Start-Up is just four episodes away from ending and fans are anxious to know how things will turn out for Seo Dal-mi (Suzy), Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk), Han Ji-pyeong (Kim Seon-ho) and Won In-jae (Kang Han-na). *SPOILERS ALERT* Today's episode will see a time jump of three years post Do-san leaving for the US and becoming an engineer at Silicon Valley.

Ahead of Start-Up Ep 13 airing tonight, Suzy made her millions and millions of fans delighted by sharing her song My Dear Love, which is a part of Start-Up OST. While the 26-year-old actress, who was a former member of Miss A, shared some gorgeous selfies of herself from the sets of Start-Up, she also gushed about her excitement over My Dear Love finally dropping. Moreover, the accompanying music video of My Dear Love is dedicated to the endearing chemistry between Dal-mi and Do-san while Suzy's honey vocals perfectly symbolise the pair's complicated yet heartwarming relationship.

Check out My Dear Love MV along with Suzy's IG posts for her song's release below:

We genuinely can't get over how enchanting Suzy sounds!

Is My Dear Love your favourite song from Start-Up OST that have released so far? Share your pick with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Suzy recently covered Anne Marie's hit single 2002 which left the latter majorly impressed as she took to her Twitter page to repost Suzy's cover and tweeted four lovestruck emoticons for it.

