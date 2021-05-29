VIDEO: TXT members enjoy a cool pool party in bright teaser video of “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)”

“0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)” feat Seori is the title track of their upcoming album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE

After the praise-worthy reception to their 2020 Minisode1: Blue Hour, Tomorrow x Together is all set to return with their second studio album on Monday, May 31st. The talented Gen 4 boy group, Tomorrow x Together have made long and meaningful strides in their career so far, establishing themselves as a group that is here to stay. Tomorrow x Together's forthcoming album titled, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE has us pumped with excitement and we are curious to see how the group's unique musicality plays out on their album.

Yesterday, on May 28, Tomorrow x Together shared a bright teaser video of their title track, “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)” feat Lovers In The Night singer, Seori. “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori” is the unequivocal declaration of a boy’s first love. The song expresses a boy’s certainty in the love he feels for ‘you,’ who came to him in a world of chaos. The title uses numbers to visually represent that in this world of zero (0), ‘you’ are my one (1) and only. The track features BTS' leader and rapper RM as one of the lyricists too.

The teaser video begins with Yeonjun dancing to a bright and peppy tune in a sparsely lit room, an expression of happiness and delight on his face. A couple of seconds later we see Yeonjun and Beomgyu swim in the deep waters and cut to all the five members - Yeonjun, Soobin, Taehyun, Beomgyu and Huening Kai splash water and dance merrily in a pool. Their smiles and energy is refreshing and we cannot wait to listen to the full album.

You can watch the teaser below:

The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE releases on May 31 at 6 pm KST.

