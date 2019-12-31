Deepika Padukone dances her heart out with partner in crime & Chhapaak co star Vikrant Massey; Watch VIDEO

In her new video of DPism, Deepika Padukone shared a fun video with Chhapaak co-star Vikrant Massey and it is giving out major New Year feels. Check it out.

's social media is definitely one of the most active right now as the actress is gearing up for her upcoming film with Vikrant Massey, Meghna Gulzar directorial, Chaapaak. The movie is slated for a release on January 10, 2020, and narrates the real-life story of an acid-attack survivor, Laxmi Aggarwal. The movie is indeed one of the most awaited films of the upcoming year amongst the many others.

And today, in her Dpism series, Deepika decided to share a fun video, giving us a glimpse of what welcoming the New Year would look like with her partner in crime, Vikrant Massey. The actress can be seen grooving to the beats of popular Punjabi song Mar Janiya while in the car and the camera keeps alternating between her and Vikrant. She captioned the video as, "Welcoming the New Year like...(with my partner in crime)... #chhapaak #10thjanuary."

Check out this video of Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey right here:

Meanwhile, Deepika, while talking about always picking up women-oriented films, said, "I don't always choose women-oriented films, I am just drawn to strong characters. And as Meghna said, this is not a women-centric film, but we just want the message to reach far. My stories have not been women-centric, but about important stories to be told or entertaining stories."

