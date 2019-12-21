Deepika Padukone dancing to Padmaavat song Ghoomar with a fan is right in the feels; Watch VIDEO

Deepika Padukone's video of dancing with a fan has been doing the rounds and we sure can't keep calm. Check out the video here.

is sure going places and while she is at it, the actress has had our attention all throughout. She has kickstarted the promotions for upcoming film Chhapaak, co-starring Vikrant Massey, and directed by Meghna Gulzar. And at an event yesterday, Deepika sure had all of our attention, given the things she spoke about, and not to forget, her performance at the event.

Deepika decided to dance with a fan, and she danced to the hit song, Ghoomar from Padmaavat. We all remember what an amazing song it has been, both in terms of the visuals, and otherwise as well. Deepika has looked gorgeous and her dance moves have been ever so charming and gracious. Deepika looked elated while she shook a leg on stage, and we are just as happy.

Check out Deepika Padukone dancing at the event:

Meanwhile, at the same event, Deepika got talking about husband and their journey together so far. She said, "Ranveer is equally supportive, that’s why I married him because he respects my success, he respects the money I make. If I come to think of it, the money he earns, his success now is totally different, and 7 years ago, when we were dating, things were different, and I was working more, and yet, to be genuinely okay with the fact that I was working more, I was busier, and there were days when I did not even used to come home, and not once has it come in the way of our relationship, that is unique, and I want to see more of that."

