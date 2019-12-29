Deepika Padukone wants photos of doing 'seva' of Chhapaak director Meghna to be leaked; watch VIDEO

Deepika Padukone has shared another video in her Dpism series and well, it is sure to leave you laughing. Check out the video right here.

is gearing up for her upcoming film Chhapaak, co-starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie narrates the story of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Aggarwal, and the trailer of the film has been well received by fans. Two of the songs that released have also been loved so far, and the movie continues to be one of the most awaited films of the year to come among many others.

Meanwhile, Deepika has taken to social media to kickstart her videos that go by the hashtag of Dpism, and last night, she shared yet another video. In the video, we can see Deepika giving director Meghna a shoulder massage amd while she does it, she speaks about how such BTS videos should also be leaked to the paps, and all of them have a fun conversation along with the laughter and suggestions from everyone too.

Check out Deepika Padukone's Dpism video here:

I don't always choose women-oriented films, I am just drawn to strong characters. And as Meghna said, this is not a women-centric film, but we just want the message to reach far. My stories have not been women-centric, but about important stories to be told or entertaining stories."

