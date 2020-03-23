Disha Patani’s kickboxing video is the perfect Monday motivation we need to work out at home during quarantine

Today, Disha Patani shared a throwback kickboxing video on social media as she was sad to be missing the action amid the novel Coronavirus outbreak. WATCH!

is by self admission, a fitness enthusiast, and despite her busy schedule, this Malang actress makes sure to work out and hit the gym every day. Now, due to the current Coronavirus pandemic crisis, wherein several states are under complete lockdown until the end of the month, Disha Patani has been in self quarantine and since she cannot step out, the actress is missing working out. Yes, and we say this because today, Disha Patani shared a throwback video wherein she is doing some kick boxing with her trainer and alongside the video, Disha wrote, “Missing the action”

In the video shared by Disha, we can see Disha sporting an all black look- black jacket with black workout pants and shoes, and doing some kickboxing effortlessly. Well, knowing her love for fitness, we are sure that amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Disha Patani is surely missing the action. While some actors are working out at home and others are indulging in cooking and other sorts of things, Disha Patani is spending time with her pet cat as she described her mood during quarantine time by sharing various expressions by her cat, Kerry and alongside the photos, Disha wrote, “Me, passing my days at home like this….”

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu, and next, she will be seen in the sequel to Ek Villain opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and Johm Abraham.

Check out Disha Patani's video wherein the Malang actress is seen doing kickboxing:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani officially BREAK UP; read details

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More