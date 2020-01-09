Janhvi Kapoor takes to brisk walking workout in the middle of the shoot with her girl gang; watch VIDEO

Janhvi Kapoor shared a fun video on her social media and well, it is all about the workout for her. Check it out right here.

Janhvi Kapoor, whenever in the city, is at least snapped once during the day, either hitting it off to the gym or heading home from pilates and its likes. The actress has been one to keep up with her fitness regime on a regular basis and looks like she does not intend to change her habits, all of it for good. The actress' latest video on social media bears testimony to the fact that she is a fitness freak after all.

Last night, Janhvi shared a video on social media, and in the video, we can see the diva take to brisk walking along with her girl gang in the middle of her shoot, and well, what better way to prove one's commitment towards fitness than ensuring that nothing leads to skipping of those sessions. While many of us might dread such activities, the video is also proof that she is enjoying herself while she is at it.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's video right here:

On the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for the upcoming film Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya in the lead roles. Apart from Dostana 2, she will be seen in RoohiAfzana co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Meanwhile, she also has inline, Mr. Lele with , 's Takht, and Gunjan Saxena: The KArgil Girl.

