WATCH: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan extend a sweet gesture to the paps at Taimur Ali Khan's bash

Taimur Ali Khan Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan greeted the paps at Taimur Ali Khan's pre-birthday bash and also extended a sweet gesture to them. Check out the video here.

Yesterday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and organized a pre-birthday bash for Taimur Ali Khan and well, it sure was a great party as one can say from the photos doing the rounds on the internet. Attending the party were the likes of , Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Dsouza, Soha Ali Khan along with their kids and many others from their family. Also present was Karisma Kapoor, and she has constantly been sharing photos on her social media.

Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif made sure to take care of the paps attending the bash and in fact, went on to give them a cake they cut along with a box of food. The two made sure everyone got it, and while Saif interacted with the paps, Bebo too, joined in. While such things are only an add on and look good on the part of the celebs, this one was no different, but we are sure that the paps present must have felt good about this gesture of theirs.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's video here:

After his pre-birthday celebrations, Taimur will be spending his day today at granddad Randhir Kapoor's place, and their celebrations will also club together with the Christmas festivities along with family and near and dear ones as told by Saif.

Credits :Manav Manglani

