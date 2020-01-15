Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's meeting last night has fans calling them out for putting up an act; VIDEO

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were snapped last night and well, they sure have fans wondering why can't they stop putting up the act. Check out the video right here.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were papped in the city last evening, and while fans sure were happy to see the Aaj Kal duo pose for photos, it also looks like they have opinions to give. While their photos seemed to be the usual kind, a video of the two has been doing the rounds on social media and fans can't help but notice the awkwardness that they share, including the way they bid goodbyes.

And as usual, what has followed is fans and non-fans too have decided to give away their verdict of the meetings. While some of them are still rooting for the duo and are hoping for them to be back, some of them found Sara rude while some want the two to stop with this act. Comments have all sorts of opinions in there and mention a lot of things, both good as well as bad, and some mean too.

Check out Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's video right here:

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Aaj Kal co stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan strike a pose for the paps as they head out)

Meanwhile, apart from Aaj Kal, the two are gearing up for multiple other films. Sara is currently working on Coolie No. 1 with and will be seen in a film with Vicky Kaushal later. Kartik, on the other hand, is currently working on Dostana 2, and will also be a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More