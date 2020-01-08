Sara Ali Khan proves to be a total cutie once again as she interacts with the paparazzi; watch VIDEO

Sara Ali Khan's pap diaries have always been one to look out for and here is another one. Check it out right here.

Sara Ali Khan has all of our hearts because she is definitely one of the most loved divas in B-town. The actress has been receiving all the love ever since her debut film, and now that she has multiple films lined up ahead, fans can't seem to wait. While in the city, Sara is snapped out and about in the city at least once in a day, most of which happens to be when she is off to her pilates class. However, apart from her photos in general, her videos too, have all of our attention, all for the right reasons.

And well, last afternoon, as the actress was snapped going out and about in the city, her interaction with the paps is all things cute. At first, she posed for them happily, and later, while at it, she was also asked about her vacation, to which she answered happily. Next we see, Sara holding a couple of balloons in her hand and as she poses with it, she also asks why does she have it in the first place. As she gets into the car, a pap goes 'Saraaa ji,' and to that, she went 'Haaaanji' and well, it was adorable. She follows the instructions, and in fact, goes on to put the balloon out from the sky roof.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's video right here:

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The movie is slated for a release on February 14, 2020, and is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The actress is also gearing up for film with , Coolie No. 1.

