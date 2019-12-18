Shraddha Kapoor gorging vada pav before Street Dancer 3D trailer launch is every Mumbaikar ever; Watch Video

Shraddha Kapoor munches on vada pav before Street Dancer 3D trailer launch event and it is too cute to miss.

The makers of , , and Nora Fatehi starrer Street Dancer 3D dropped the film's trailer on the internet today. The actors unveiled the much-awaited trailer at the launch event held in the city. Varun, Shraddha, and Nora set the stage ablaze as they arrived in style. Plush and pretty, Shraddha Kapoor set the paparazzi on a clicking spree as she wore a stunning black and white attire. Known for her good looks and style, Shraddha, as always, wowed us with her charm.

The actress flaunted her checkered black and white dress with a fancy bow on her shoulder, coupled with black heels and red lipstick. It is not only her style that set us awestruck but also her cute and candid moment before the trailer launch where the actress was seen gorging a vada pav and that is every Mumbaikar ever! As seen in the video, Shraddha offers the vada pav to her fellow mate while someone reveals that it is her second vada pav in the day. Check it out:

Street Dancer 3D shows Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor take India vs Pakistan banter on to the dance floor. Varun as Sahej hails from Punjab and meets Inayat from Pakistan as they battle it out for a dance championship. However, despite the rivalry, they join hands and decide to perform together as a team aiming for collective serendipity.

Also Read: Street Dancer 3D Trailer OUT: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor take India Pakistan rivalry on to the dance floor

Credits :Instagram

Read More