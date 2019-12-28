Street Dancer 3D: Nora Fatehi gives crazy girlfriend vibes in the video with Varun Dhawan and it's hilarious A

Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan sure know how to get the garmi more garam, but not without a dose of laughter. Check out the video here.

Nora Fatehi is definitely one of the finest dancers that we have in B-town, and with every song of hers, she has us all drooling over her moves, because well, they are just about perfect. And now, the diva is all set to get things garam in upcoming film with and , Street Dancer 3D. The actress will be dancing to some of the finest tunes and will flaunt her moves in this film that has always been about dance.

While the movie is definitely one of the much awaited films and will see the light of the day after multiple delays, Nora and Varun seem to have come up with a rather funny video where Nora is giving out major crazy girlfriend vibes, while in a snap like that of Thanos, Varun turns the ex and Nora, the crazy ex-girlfriend. Nora wrote, "Sometimes u just gotta show them whats up! When garmi gets garam" and rightly so.

Check out Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan's video right here:

In an interview with us earlier, Nora spoke about life in India, and said, "Life for foreigners in India is very difficult. We go through a lot and people don't even know. They take our money. It's happened to me. I remember my first agency who got me here from Canada. They were really aggressive in terms of behaviour and I didn't feel like I was guided the right way. So I wanted to leave them and in order to do that, they told me ' we are not going to give you your money' And I lost 20 lakhs at that time, which I had made from my ad campaigns. But I thought sacrificing it would be for a bigger picture."

