Taimur Ali Khan telling the paps he is three years old on Saif Ali Khan's instruction is adorable much; WATCH

Taimur Ali Khan's pre-birthday celebrations are sure on in full swing and this video of his doing the rounds is all things adorable. Check it out.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and 's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is all set to turn 3 tomorrow (December 20, 2020), and his pre-birthday celebrations have kickstarted. Attending the birthday celebrations are the likes of with son Yash, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza with kids, Soha Ali Khan with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, and other family members. Videos from the celebrations are doing the rounds online, and we got our hands on an adorable one.

In the video doing the rounds online, we can see Saif, Taimur, and Kareena posing for the paps, while Saif tells Taimur to wave at them, and he does so rather cutely. However, it does not stop there as Saif also tells the paps that he will be three years old and Taimur tells the same thing too. For his pre-birthday celebrations, Taimur was dressed in white pants and a black t-shirt. He also sported his brown leather boots.

Check out the video of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan here:

(ALSO READ: Taimur Ali Khan is all set for his birthday as he poses with Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan; See Pics)

Meanwhile, on his birthday, Taimur will be spending quality time at his granddad, Randhir Kapoor's place, and the celebrations will be clubbed with Christmas celebrations too. Well, here's wishing the kiddo an advance happy birthday!

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More