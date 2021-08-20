WATCH: Deepika Padukone has a filmy ‘Palat’ moment as paps say, ‘peeche toh dekho’

Every day, actors and celebrities get clicked by the paparazzi, as they go about their business in daily lives. While most of the time, it’s just click-click-click, once in a while, something fun and unique things happens. Sometimes, they would exchange more than a few words, and other times, a simple one-liner could turn out to be hilarious. Such a moment happened yesterday between Bollywood diva, Deepika Padukone, and a cameraman, as she was getting snapped by the shutterbugs, in the Mumbai neighbourhood of Santacruz.

As the ‘Cocktail’ actress got down from her car, the paps began to click her. They called out her name, requesting her to wait and pose for the camera. The actress obliged them with a smile and even cheerfully waved at the shutterbugs. As she entered the building, camera persons continued calling out to her. And in that instance, the actress had her filmy ‘Palat’ moment. It so happened that one of the cameramen said, ‘Deepika ji peeche toh dekho’ (Deepika, look back), and guess what? She instantly turned back for a second and gave the media another smile.

Watch Deepika having her real-life ‘Palat’ moment here.

In the video, Deepika can be seen acing the casual look with style and panache. She donned a black tank top, paired with black joggers. Her hair was tied with a scarf in a low ponytail. She completed the look with white sneakers.

On the work front, Deepika has quite a few upcoming films in her kitty. The actress has recently wrapped the shooting of Shakun Batra’s yet-to-be-named directorial along with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Besides, she will also be seen alongside husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan directorial ’83 and with in Siddharth Anand directorial Pathan. Moreover, Deepika will also be working with Prabhas in Nag Ashwin’s upcoming project.

