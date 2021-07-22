Vidya Balan’s Sherni to Anushka Sharma’s NH10, 5 films that show us undiscovered shades of India

Indian cinema tends to explore several untouched territories of the country that have been tucked away. In recent years, films like Dangal, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Sui Dhaaga, Udta Punjab, Highway, Masaan and many more have gone back to the diverse topography of India and real, unvarnished locations. Each of these films has captured the essence of the place that they were shot in and brought to life the undiscovered shades of India. Even certain releases like Vidya Balan’s Sherni or Anushka Sharma’s NH-10, have managed to portray the beauty of the natural setting on the screens.

Hence, keeping that in mind, we bring forth a list of films that have put the undiscovered parts of India on display in recent years.

1.Sherni

Like his acclaimed film Newton, Amit V. Masurkar’s recent film Sherni also explores subaltern themes that are usually excluded from mainstream cinema. Starring Vidya Balan in the lead, Sherni departs from gloss, melodrama and all vestiges of make-believe to show how greed, apathy, mismanagement and ignorance disrupt the balance between wildlife habitats and human populations. The film captures the details of musty government offices, sparse forest bungalows, jungles and villages of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhoot Palasi in Raisen district and Delawadi in Ratapani wildlife sanctuary. Locations in and around the Kanha National Park were also captured in all their detail by cinematographer Rakesh Haridas.

2.Axone

Only rarely is the location of a film as unexplored as its theme. This flick is set in a fictitious location called Humayunpur but closely resembles Munirka, a melting pot of migrant populations, cultures and ethnicities in Delhi Even as director Nicholas Kharkongor gives us an intimate glimpse of the lives of a few North-Eastern protagonists, we see also the lanes and bylanes, cramped barsaatis, terraces and bustling markets that serve as a rich backdrop to their stories. The director stayed away from stock shots of Delhi and showed intertwined neighbourhoods where love, hate, violence and healing co-exist. We follow Upasana (Sayani Gupta), Chanbi (Lin Laishram) and their friend Minam (Asenla Jamir) through various settings as they struggle to celebrate a special day in a special way without offending anyone. The film was a slice of life that Indian audiences have never sampled before.

3. Hamid

In the sixties and seventies, Kashmir was the default location for happy song picturization in Hindi cinema. Today, the state once famous for its sweeping natural beauty and landmark locations perfect for film shoots is only occasionally recalled by filmmakers as a lost paradise. In Aijaz Khan’s film Hamid, Kashmir is a place where heartbreak and hope coexist and even in the face of immense tragedy, a child’s innocence can bridge the gap between loss and healing. This flick is about a missing father, a grieving mother and a serendipitous phone call was shot in Tangmarg and around Dal Lake and the crew also went location hunting for 15 days across Manali, Jammu and Bhaderwah. The film stars Rasika Dugal, Vikas Kumar and Talha Arshad Reshi. It paints a picture of Kashmir that is both beautiful and poignant.

4. Tumbbad

This rare period horror film was set in the 1920s and traces the trials and tribulations of a family caught in a supernatural crisis. The story about greed and the natural arc of justice was shot in an actual location called Tumbbad, which is a remote village in the interiors of Konkan, Maharashtra. Adding to the intrigue of the unexplored location was the village lore about a buried ancient treasure! The film crew hence went on to shoot the film in a historic and mysterious location that added immense character to the storytelling. The film’s cinematography by Pankaj Kumar was also immensely appreciated for its moody, atmospheric quality. The film was produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah and Amita Shah.

5: NH10

Maverick director Navdeep Singh's NH10 was jointly produced by Phantom Films, Eros International and Clean Slate Filmz. The film revolving around gender violence and brutal caste lines were shot in Gurgaon, Haryana and in the interior of Rajasthan in its second schedule. The central theme about honour killings was explored in regions where similar incidents had happened. For authenticity, some local actors were also hired after auditions from Hisar and Rohtak. The film’s main antagonist played by Darshan Kumar prepared for his role extensively. However, it was the eerie and isolated locations that made the horror inherent in the theme come to life.

