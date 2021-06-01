Vidya Balan’s ‘Sherni’ costar Mukul Chadda recalls her 'wicked sense of humour’: She is quite the prankster

Mukul Chadda, who will be acting alongside Vidya Balan in the upcoming thriller Sherni recalls her being a funny person with infectious laughter. Read further to know more.

Vidya Balan’s upcoming venture ‘Sherni’ teaser generated immense excitement amongst the fans as she is playing an officer searching for something in the dense forest. Popular web series and television actor Mukul Chadda is starring alongside Vidya though the details of the role are not revealed yet. In an interview with Midday, Mukul spoke about sharing screen space with Vidya and mentioned that she has a wicked sense of humour. He also elaborated on the renowned actress being quite a prankster and the fact that she has an infectious laugh. He called her a big star who wears the stardom very lightly.

“Despite being an incredibly committed actor, Vidya is quite the prankster. She has a wicked sense of humour, which she delivers with a straight face. And of course, an absolutely infectious laugh. She has such joyful and warm energy that everyone in her proximity feels at ease,” said Mukul, who enjoyed his working experience with Vidya a lot. Praising some qualities in the actress who has a wonderful reputation in the industry, Mukul said, “Vidya is a wonderful person. She’s such a giving co-actor, that I forgot what a huge star she is.”

Further in the conversation, Mukul described what is the general arc of the film and said that it revolves around the theme of wildlife and the people who live in and around it. He also mentioned that his character has an interesting relationship with Vidya’s character in the film. Sherni is directed by Amit Masurkar and stars Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi, Ila Arun, Sharat Saxena, and Bijendra Kala in pivotal roles.

