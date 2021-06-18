Vidya Balan says ‘this one is going to be special’ as Sherni starts streaming: Here’s to all the tigresses

Vidya Balan starrer Sherni is directed by Newton fame director Amit Masurkar.

Director Amit Masurkar made his second directorial feature called ‘Newton’ with Rajkummar Rao showcasing what lies behind the dense forest of central India. His third venture ‘Sherni’ starring Vidya Balan in the leading part puts the character yet again in a dense forest in search of a wild tigress and quest of uncovering many things all the way. Sherni has now gone live and has started streaming on a major streaming platform. Vidya Balan shared a picture on her Instagram handle where she is sitting on a chair in front of huge TV about to begin streaming her film.

In a wonderful caption, Vidya wrote, “ This one is always going to be special! Here’s to all the tigresses… always keep your head and spirit high.” Speaking about her character Vidya Vincent, Balan mentioned that, “I think in that context, Vidya Vincent, who is a forest officer, there are not too many female forest officers. Though there are quite a few, especially in a jungle posting which is tough, you don't expect to see a woman. And then, you underestimate her because you know, they're so patronizing towards her."

Sherni is Vidya’s second consecutive direct to OTT release post the 2020 film ‘Shakuntala Devi’. Vidya has maintained a career out of doing films with substance and greatly etched female parts that take the narrative forward. Her last theatrical release so far was the 2019 blockbuster Mission Mangal co-starring Nithya Menon, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, and Akshay Kumar amongst others. The film was about a team of majorly female scientists developing science on less budget to accomplish the mission to Mars.

