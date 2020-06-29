Vidyut Jammwal SLAMS Disney Plus Hotstar for snubbing his film amid Alia, Akshay & others' film announcements

Disney Plus Hotstar is all set for an event with Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan on Monday. However, amid the upcoming movie announcements, Vidyut Jammwal has called out the OTT platform for not inviting him for the same.

Amid the current theatre shutdown due to COVID 19, several films are opting for release on OTT platforms. On Monday, Disney Plus Hotstar announced an event with Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan wherein the stars are ensuring ‘Bollywood ki Home Delivery.’ Speculations have been rife about their films releasing on Disney Plus. Amid this, Vidyut Jammwal has called out the OTT platform for snubbing his film Khuda Hafiz and not intimating them about the same.

Taking to Twitter, Vidyut wrote, “A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES.” The actor, whose film Khuda Hafiz reportedly is also a part of the release announcements on the OTT platform, slammed the platform and mentioned that his movie did not get proper representation as Khuda Hafiz did not get an invite for the event.

Reportedly apart from Vidyut’s Khuda Hafiz, Kunal Kemmu’s Lootcase is the second film which the actor was referring to in his tweet. As per reports, Disney Plus Hotstar is expected to announce the release of Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sadak 2, Ludo, Coolie No. 1 and Laxmmi Bomb on their platform amid the COVID 19 shutdown. The announcement poster had photos of Akshay, Alia, Ajay, Varun, Abhishek Bachchan. Sharing the same, Vidyut called out the OTT platform for snubbing his film along with another one. These films are reportedly in the line of the movies that may release digitally amid the COVID 19 scare.

Here is Vidyut Jammwal’s tweet:

A BIG announcement for sure!!

7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES https://t.co/rWfHBy2d77 — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 29, 2020

