Viewership ratings of these top 8 Korean dramas of all time will definitely surprise you!

We’ve got the list of the highest-rated Korean dramas of all time. If you’ve watched them, you’ll know why these are at the top. Check them out here!

Impeccable storyline coupled with great actors and cinematography has been millions of people’s respite during the tough times that the world has gone through. With the K-Drama fever multiplying ten folds, thanks to the historic win the Korean entertainment industry has received is incredible. Whether sci-fi or fantasy, K-Dramas never fail to strike a chord with the audience.

Today, we’re taking a look at the highest-rated cable TV dramas of all time. These are the highest viewership ratings in the history of Korean dramas that were broadcasted. Considering we’ve received such exciting shows in recent years, one might wonder that the hype of particular show ratings. But, we should keep in mind that that buzz is mostly on the internet and overseas! And that’s not always the case with dramas!

Please note that these ratings are as of the start of April 2021 and are compiled from Nielsen Korea.

Let’s start with the top 8 shows that have the highest rating of all time on cable TV!

8. JTBC’s Itaewon Class - 16.45%

Park Seo Joon’s Itaewon Class doesn’t need an introduction really. It’s based on a webtoon of the same name and tackles sensitive themes such as racism, acceptance, transphobia, and much more. It manages to do many things at once and also succeeds in doing so. It’s about Park Sae Ro Yi who ends up fighting against a bully, only for him to end up accidentally killing his father. What ensues is his burning passion for revenge - but not in the classic beat-them-up way.

7. tvN’s Mr. Queen - 17.37%

Again, we’re not surprised because this hilarious body-swap comedy definitely was the talk of the town when it was released! It’s half-time-travel, half-sageuk where a rude chef goes back in time into a Queen’s body! Definitely a must-watch if you love comedies!

6. tvN’s Mr. Sunshine - 18.12%

With another tvN drama in the top 10, Mr. Sunshine is a period drama that is heavily praised for its intense storyline and amazing casting. Released in 2018, it was one of the best shows of the year. It’s set in the Joseon dynasty and revolves around a Korean kid who jumps on a warship and grows into an American. Only when he comes back to Korea is when things go for a toss. We can’t spoil it anymore. Add it to your watchlist today!

5. tvN’s Goblin: The Lonely and Great God - 18.68%

An evergreen, unforgettable drama, Goblin is considered a classic in the K-Drama industry. It shot Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook, and Yoo In Na to fame with the memorable characters and fun, light-hearted storyline!

4. tvN’s Reply 1988 - 18.80%

Another classic drama, Reply 1988 is a fun family drama that was released in 2015. It’s known for its incredible slice-of-life content portrayal with the story of four families living in the same neighbourhood. The adult life, the teenage life, and their dreams and aspirations will give you a trip down memory lane.

3. tvN’s Crash Landing On You - 21.68%

Do you guys see the jump in the ratings? Crash Landing On You propelled the K-Drama fever to infinite folds overseas with its amazing storyline (though a bit controversial on the domestic front) and extraordinary chemistry between the lead actors! It definitely crash-landed in all of the people’s hearts in the first episode itself!

2. JTBC’s SKY Castle - 23.77%

This drama boasts one of the highest viewership ratings and was considered unbeatable in 2020. SKY Castle depicts the stories of four rich housewives trying to get their children into the highest acclaimed university - and going to any step to achieve that. It was highly praised all over the world as it depicted South Korea’s toxic and highly competitive education system and made it into a satirical drama. SKY Castle is easily THE drama a K-Drama fan should never miss out on.

1. JTBC’s The World of The Married - 28.37%

SKY Castle was considered unbeatable till the time The World of The Married started. Highly engaging since the first 10 minutes itself, this is the highest-rated K-Drama in the history of cable TV. It depicts the pain, betrayal, revenge, and more of an extramarital affair and the lengths a married couple can go to, to achieve some sanity. Kim Hee Ae even won the Best Actress award for this and the show won Best Director at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards too. This thrilling drama should definitely be on your list!

