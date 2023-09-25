Vigilante 1st teaser: Nam Joo Hyuk becomes 'dark hero' hunting criminals, release date inside

The action thriller series Vigilante, featuring a cast including Nam Joo Hyuk, Lee Joon Hyuk, Yoo Ji Tae, and Kim So Jin, has just unveiled a fresh teaser ahead of its highly-anticipated premiere. Nam Joo Hyuk steps into the role of Kim Ji Yong, a student at the police academy in this series. Excitingly, the K-drama has received an invitation to the 28th Busan International Film Festival scheduled for October, adding to the anticipation surrounding its release later this year.

Vigilante releases teaser

Vigilante, adapted from a Webtoon of the same name, delves into the story of Kim Ji Young (portrayed by Nam Joo Hyuk), a dedicated student at the National Police University during the day and a vigilante who tracks down and punishes wrongdoers by night. Joining him in his mission is Cho Kang Ok, played by Lee Joon Hyuk from Our Beloved Summer, while detective Jo Heon, portrayed by Yoo Ji Tae known for his role in Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, investigates his actions. Additionally, Kim So Jin takes on the role of a journalist who covers the vigilante's activities, adding depth to the intriguing plot.

On September 25 a new teaser was released for the show. The teaser begins with Ji Young delivering a stern voice over, declaring, "You should've spent the rest of your life in repentance. Start blaming the law for letting you go, because I'm going to show you what hell is." Simultaneously, he's shown confronting and physically subduing a criminal.

The teaser then shifts its focus to Detective Jo Heon, who arrives at the crime scene and remarks in a voiceover, "Not just anyone can do something like this," his gaze ominously fixed on a wall bearing a blood-like message that reads, "I am so sorry." He describes Ji Young as a diligent and righteous individual, but with an edge of lunacy.

The scene transitions to quick glimpses of Kim So Jin, the journalist, urgently ascending a staircase, followed by Ji Young facing off against another criminal. Cho Kang Ok then chimes in, expressing his awe at the vigilante's unconventional methods of punishing villains, saying,“The vigilante’s punishment on villians I was blown away."

The broadcast journalist adds to the commentary, stating, “The law has failed to get criminals to pay for their crimes and someone is using violence to make them pay,”She captures a shot of Ji Young fleeing the scene on her phone and remarks, “What people want now is a dark hero like this.” When asked about the title, she confidently responds, "Vigilante." The teaser concludes with a sneak peek of the K-drama's action-packed fight sequences and a glimpse into Ji Young's dual life. He passionately states, "The law has its loopholes. I'll close those loopholes myself. This is justice."

The K-drama series Vigilante is scheduled to make its premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ on November 8th.

Advertisement

Watch the teaser here-

More on Vigilante

The highly anticipated action thriller series Vigilante has received an official invitation to the 28th Busan International Film Festival's prestigious On Screen section, scheduled for October 4th. This recognition comes ahead of the series' release in the latter part of the year.

The selection of Vigilante for the On Screen section has garnered significant attention not only in Korea but also from media outlets and fans worldwide. Adapted from a popular webtoon, the series brings together characters with diverse objectives, setting the stage for intense clashes.

With the official release date of November 8th 2023 for Vigilante, teaser posters and trailers have been released, announcing the birth of a new dark hero.Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing Nam Joo Hyuk embrace his dual life and tackle fresh, compelling characters different from his previous portrayals.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Lee Sung Kyung and Nam Joo Hyuk's Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo to return as webtoon after 7 years