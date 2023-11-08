Vigilante Ep 1-2 Review: Nam Joo Hyuk is a ferocious beast in suspense-filled hunt for criminals

Name: Vigilante

Premiere date: November 8, 2023

Cast: Nam Joo Hyuk, Yoo Ji Tae, Lee Jun Hyuk, Kim So Jin

Director: Choi Jeong Yeol

Writer: Lee Min Seop (based on the webtoon Vigilante written by CRG and illustrated by Kim Gyu Sam)

Number of episodes: 8

Genre: Action, thriller, revenge

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu

Vigilante storyline

As the law fails the citizens of Seoul, a messiah emerges in the form of a Vigilante. Kim Ji Yong is a police academy student. In his childhood, he witnessed his mother being murdered right in front of his eyes and the culprit was let loose with unsatisfactory punishment. After growing up, he deems it necessary to take matters into his own hands. Heading out into the wild during nighttime, letting go of his day job as a policeman, he imparts judgment on the wrongdoers. Hailed as a dark hero, he catches the attention of an investigator and a reporter.

Vigilante first impression

Nam Joo Hyuk has transformed. If you were a fan of him after watching Twenty-Five, Twenty-One, Vigilante might be a complete 180 for you and for all the right reasons. While his appearance has not changed much, if you ignore the clearly visible abs on the star, his gaze has undergone a massive transformation, much needed for the course of his character, Kim Ji Yong. Overall you wouldn’t believe us if we told you how this was the same guy who cried his eyes out before a breakup under a tunnel. But that just goes to show Nam Joo Hyuk’s versatility as an actor.

Furthermore, the show follows a controversial depiction of the worlds of law and journalism by portraying them negatively. It strives to establish Kim Ji Yong as a 'dark hero' who seeks justice for victims and is determined to achieve it, even through illegal means. Nam Joo Hyuk's character is portrayed as someone who is part of the police force yet also commits crimes himself, albeit with good intentions.

Vigilante review for Episodes 1 and 2

The show opens by depicting a wrongful ruling that leaves a deep impression on the young Kim Ji Yong's mind, setting the stage for the central conflict. As Kim grows up, he molds himself into a strong man with a promising future in the country's police force. Ever vigilant against criminal wrongdoing, he takes justice into his own hands on behalf of grieving victims, meting out harsh punishments in the form of death to criminals.

The story follows a rising "hero" who catches the attention of a news agency that wants to make him an overnight celebrity and drum up public support for him. Although not a wholly unique storyline, it is one that has resonated with fans of the original webtoon.

Acting performances of Nam Joo Hyuk, Yoo Ji Tae, and more

Nam Joo Hyuk, who had himself been under scrutiny for alleged school bullying, would have faced immense pressure in embodying a character termed a 'dark hero.' The efforts to successfully depict this complex role are evident on screen. From his toned physique to action sequences, the portrayal reflects an actor deeply committed to embodying the part.

The introductions of Lee Joon Hyuk as Cho Kang Ok and Yoo Ji Tae as Jo Heon are subtly handled at first, but their characters seem poised to significantly impact the story progression in the coming episodes. Yoo Ji Tae’s character is unfortunately not given as much importance as one would hope right from the get-go but it remains to be seen if that will change in the future. One is the helper and one is the seeker, Vigilante is soon awaited to become a cat and mouse game for the viewers of the show.

Additionally, Kim So Jin makes a striking first impression as Choi Mi Rae with her vivid red hair commanding immediate attention. Only time will tell how the mastermind behind the ‘Vigilante’ fiasco will demand room on the show, or become a forgotten character.

Vigilante final review for Episodes 1 and 2

The live-action adaptation as a Korean drama arrived with high expectations from fans of the webtoon. The portrayal of various cases and Kim Ji Yong's rise to becoming an overnight vigilante idolized by many is intriguing. However, it would be premature to judge the show based solely on the first few episodes, which have not yet provided much character growth or story development. More time is needed to see how the adaptation brings the complex source material to life.

More episodes are needed, along with strong ongoing performance from Nam Joo Hyuk, to determine if audiences will connect with the show. The moral judgment of whether his character's actions are right or wrong has yet to fully play out. But so far, he appears to have won over many fans while becoming a polarizing figure for others. The rise of this complex vigilante character is likely to continue in upcoming episodes. Stay tuned for more reviews as the show progresses and the layered story develops!

