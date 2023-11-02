Vigilante finally releases character trailer starring Nam Joo Hyuk and more; set to air from November 8

The upcoming K-Drama Vigilante, starring Nam Joo Hyuk, has received an intriguing new character trailer on Disney Plus. In this series, the actor takes on the role of a gloomy hero who takes matters into his own hands, administering justice to offenders who have eluded punishment.

Nam Joo Hyuk as Kim Ji Yong

In his role as Kim Ji Yong in the K-drama, the Twenty-Five Twenty-One actor witnessed a tragic event in his youth when a thug unjustly took his mother's life. The perpetrator received a mere three and a half years in prison and continued down the wrong path after release.

Now an adult, Ji Yong decides to mete out justice, acting as a law-abiding citizen by day and turning into a vigilante at night, as shown in the recently released K-drama trailer. Nam Joo Hyuk's acting prowess is well-documented, and he is kno

wn for his versatility in portraying a wide range of characters. From romantic leads to action heroes, he has demonstrated his ability to immerse himself fully in each role. His upcoming drama is an addition to his diverse filmography.

Plot in the newly released trailer

The recent trailer introduces the key characters in the action-packed K-Drama. Kim Ji Yong, marked by a traumatic childhood after his mother's murder by a thug, takes matters into his own hands when justice isn't served properly. He leads a dual life, excelling as a student at Gwangju police university during the day and transforming into a vigilante at night, relentlessly pursuing criminals who escape fair punishment.

The Vigilante trailer also showcases Yoo Ji Tae as Jo Heon, the leader of the university's investigation team, known for his incredible strength and on the hunt for the vigilante. The Korean drama also features Lee Joon Hyuk as Jo Gang Ok and Kim So Jin as Choi Mi Ryeo.

Gang Ok is the DK Group heir and a fan of Ji Yong's enigmatic image. He is the first to recognise Ji Yong and offers his assistance in dealing with criminals. Meanwhile, Mi Ryeo, a broadcast reporter, is looking for a big story about this enigmatic hero.

Vigilante is set to air on November 8, 2023. As the character trailer generates buzz, viewers can look forward to a thrilling experience that challenges their understanding of good and evil.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Vigilante: Nam Joo Hyuk takes charge against criminals in new trailer saying ‘I'll show you hell’