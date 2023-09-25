Vigilante first poster OUT: Nam Joo Hyuk turns into dark and brooding hero in upcoming action-thriller

Vigilante is an upcoming K-drama which has already gotten the fans excited because of its star-studded cast and dripping plotline. The poster of the drama was released on September 25 and the dark tone of the visuals gives clues to how and what the drama will be about. Here is a detailed dive into the poster released.

Vigilante’s poster starring Nam Joo Hyuk released

The poster released of Vigilante shows a brooding and serious Nam Joo Hyuk who is playing the role of Kim Ji Young, a student attending the police university, standing with his police cap in his hand. The floor is filled with water and the back is smoky and from the dark, emerges the protagonist. He is wearing his police uniform and much of his face is hidden in the shadows indicating his double life and secret side. There are posters spread all over the wet floor on which Kim Ji Young’s reflection is cast. The reflection is different though; he is not wearing a uniform and the posture is also more assertive. The caption reads, ‘A world that gave birth to a dark hero; Vigilante’. The dialogue at the top of the poster says that there is a hole in the law and justice system and it is time that he will fill this hole.

Summary, crew and other details of Vigilante

The upcoming drama Vigilante is adapted from the webcomic written by CRG and illustrated by Kim Kyu Sam. The drama which will be streaming from November 8 is directed by Choi Jung Yeol who has previously worked on movies like Start-Up and One Way Trip. Vigilante would mark Nam Joo Hyuk’s last drama till he is discharged from the military in 2024. Before this, he was last seen in the hit drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One.

The action drama revolves around the story of Kim Ji Young whose mother was brutally murdered when he was a child and now that he is all grown up, he takes matters into his own hands to take revenge. He is aided by Jo Gank Ok who is played by the actor Lee Jun Hyuk. Actor Kim Soo Jin who plays Choi Mi Ryeo who is a reporter and actor Yoo Ji Tae plays the leader of a police team which is responsible for catching the Vigilante.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vigilante 1st teaser: Nam Joo Hyuk becomes 'dark hero' hunting criminals, release date inside