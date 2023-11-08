Vigilante: Nam Joo Hyuk is lawkeeper by day, executioner by night in new poster ahead of global premiere

Nam Joo Hyuk takes on the role of the enigmatic dark hero in Vigilante, and as the global premiere approaches, a striking new poster has been unveiled. This poster brilliantly encapsulates the central theme of the show, offering a tantalizing glimpse into Nam Joo Hyuk's character transformation.

Nam Joo Hyuk is lawkeeper by day, executioner by night in new Vigilante poster

Disney+ Korea unveiled a fresh poster for the action thriller Vigilante on November 8, just before the release of the series' first two episodes. The poster provides a sneak peek into the intense duality of the main character, Nam Joo Hyuk's portrayal of Kim Ji Yong.

Nam Joo Hyuk's character, Kim Ji Yong, stands out as an exemplary police student at the National Police University. His multifaceted abilities shine through, boasting an impressive academic track record, exceptional martial arts skills, and an unwavering commitment to an upright lifestyle. Tragedy strikes early in his life when his mother becomes a victim of a local mobster's criminal activities, leading to her tragic death. Despite the mobster escaping justice, Kim Ji Yong is compelled to take matters into his own hands. This decision leads to the inception of his double life, functioning as a justice-seeking vigilante during the night while maintaining his daytime persona as an esteemed police student.

Vigilante will be available for global streaming starting on November 8th

The 2023 South Korean television series, Vigilante, features a star-studded cast including Nam Joo Hyuk, Yoo Ji Tae, Lee Joon Hyuk, and Kim So Jin. Adapted from the Naver webtoon created by Kim Gyu Sam, the show revolves around a dedicated police academy student who upholds the law by day, but by night, adopts the persona of a vigilante to deliver justice to those who escape the legal system.

The series made its debut at the On Screen section of the 28th Busan International Film Festival on October 5, 2023, where a selection of 3 out of 8 episodes were screened. Subsequently, it will be available for worldwide viewing starting November 8, 2023, on Disney+.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Vigilante finally releases character trailer starring Nam Joo Hyuk and more; set to air from November 8