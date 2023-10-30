Vigilante: Nam Joo Hyuk, Lee Joon Hyuk, Kim So Jin, and Yoo Ji Tae star in riveting character posters

Nam Joo Hyuk's highly awaited foray into the realm of crime and action K-dramas has left fans reeling about his upcoming show Vigilante. The South Korean actor is expected to make a big impact as he transitions from playing innocent parts to a deadly figure. Fuming with rage and anger, Vigilante is the next addition to the world of revenge K-drama. The character poster of the show was recently unveiled by the OTT platform.

Action thriller Vigilante drops character posters

On October 30, Disney+ Korea unmasked all the characters of Vigilante. The character poster for the upcoming series shows Nam Joo Hyuk's character next to his three fierce chasers, each of them driven by an ulterior motive and significant agenda. Viewers can catch glimpses of Lee Joon Hyuk, Kim So Jin, Yoo Ji Tae, and Nam Joo Hyuk in their respective roles on the poster. “Focused determination in every gaze, unmatched charisma unveiled! Vigilante character posters revealed”.

Take a look at Vigilante’s character posters

Storyline of Vigilante

As per the initial plot and story synopsis, Nam Joo Hyuk will slip into the shoes of Kim Ji Yong. Vigilante introduces the fierce and deadly character of Kim Ji Yong who lives a double life. During the broad daylight, Nam Joo Hyuk’s character shines as an ideal student at the police academy, making sure that justice is carried out within the parameters of the law. But as darkness falls, this character becomes a Vigilante, taking matters into his own hands to uphold justice where the law falls weak.

The poster further introduces the character of a rich business conglomerate Jo Kang Ok (Lee Joon Hyuk), who backs the Vigilante. Kim So Jin takes the character of reporter Choi Mi Ryeo, whose publications enjoy major expansion as a result of Vigilante's coverage. Jo Heon (Yoo Ji Tae) is the chief investigator, who believes who sets up a special investigation team to find this nighttime persona and believes that someone from the police department is offering him help.

When and where to watch Nam Joo Hyuk’s Vigilante

Vigilante will drop on Disney+ on November 11. The webcomic, written by CRG and illustrated by Kim Kyu Sam, served as the inspiration for the plot of the K-drama. The first trailer for the series was released on October 24 and offers a deeper insight into the life of Kim Ji Yong, a once happy child who was forced to face the horrible murder of his mother by local gangsters, and that experience molded him into the man he is now.

Check out the trailer here!

