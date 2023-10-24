Vigilante: Nam Joo Hyuk takes charge against criminals in new trailer saying ‘I'll show you hell’

Nam Joo Hyuk is gearing up for his power-packed avatar in the action thriller Vigilante. As the title suggests, the plot revolves around a man fuming with rage, ready to take on the criminals who killed his mother. The K-drama will hit the screen of Disney+ soon. Before the premiere, the streamer released the initial trailer, leaving fans amazed.

The action-packed Vigilante trailer showcases Nam Joo Hyuk's intense fight sequence

The first trailer of Nam Joo Hyuk’s Vigilante is now out. In contrast to his Twenty-Five Twenty-One peace-loving character, his upcoming portrayal will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The trailer starts with the fighting sequence between Kim Ji Yong (played by Nam Joo Hyuk) and the notorious criminals of the area. Determined to avenge the murder of his mother, the Vigilante is on a mission to safeguard every family who is suffering. Cut to the next scene, we see high-ranking people, driven with different agendas, chasing the Vigilante. Some need the TRP for their tabloids, while others need him for their business.

Nam Joo Hyuk’s Vigilante is ready to serve justice

"Place responsibility on the legal system for your freedom, as I'm about to reveal your worst nightmare." With the background music sending chills down the spine, the trailer introduces Vigilante, who strives to bring justice to the misdeeds the law is unable to punish. It then shows him hunting down and punishing offenders who threaten the witnesses to not speak up about their crimes. The two-minute fifteen-second video further shows how the public starts perceiving the Vigilante as their savior. Watching this unfold, Chief Investigator Jo Heon played by Yoo Ji Tae, gathers a special investigation team to catch the nighttime personality.

Vigilante trailer introduces various characters, each driven by a distinct agenda

Earlier, the character stills of Nam Joo Hyuk revealed his dual identity. One is where he joins the police department and serves for the country, abiding by the law. The other is where he takes the law into his own hands to deliver justice to the victims through illegal means. The trailer further unveils the character of a rich chaebol Jo Kang Ok (Lee Joon Hyuk) and reporter Choi Mi Ryeo (Kim So Jin). Both are driven by their personal agendas to track down Vigilante first.

Vigilante release date and cast

Vigilante will be available to be streamed on Disney+ from November 11. The K-drama's plot is based on a webcomic that was authored by CRG and illustrated by Kim Kyu Sam. The key roles in the show apart from the lead protagonists, are played by Kim Soo Jin, Yoo Ji Tae, Lee Joon Hyuk, and others.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun said to remain 'good colleagues' after breakup: Report