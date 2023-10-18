Vigilante: Nam Joo Hyuk takes the law into his hands in NEW stills, revealing his dual identity

Nam Joo Hyuk’s upcoming show Vigilante will hit the streaming platforms in no time. The excitement to witness the Twenty-Five Twenty-One actor’s dual role in the upcoming action drama has reached an all-time high among his fans. Vigilante officially marks the actor’s entry into the realm of action K-dramas. New stills from the show reveal Nam Joo Hyuk's portrayal of Kim Ji Yong, further fueling the intrigue.

Nam Joo Hyuk unleashes action hero persona in Vigilante, new posters out

The story centers on Kim Ji Yong (played by Nam Joo Hyuk), the newest police recruit who witnessed his mother's tragic death by local gangsters, in his childhood. Raging with anger, he vows to exact revenge on those who killed his mother and put an end to other heinous crimes in the area. He takes matters into his own hands to deal with the gangster firsthand, as the offender keeps on running his illegal business with full force.

The buzz surrounding his dual identity in the upcoming Dinsey Plus K-drama is already at its peak. This foray marks a major shift for the actor, as he delves into the world of action dramas. The new stills released by the broadcaster show him donning two personalities. Out of the four new stills released, two of them focus on his life as a dedicated young cop, who seems to be in his trainee phase.

The other two unleash his dark persona, where he is on a quest to avenge his mother’s death. So, as per the synopsis, the suffering makes him the Vigilante by night, he transforms into someone, who believes in two sides of justice and takes the law into his own hands. Upholding the law during the day at the National Police University and breaking it at night as a merciless vigilante, Nam Joo Hyuk is determined to set the benchmark quite high this time.

Vigilante cast, release date, summary and more

One can stream Vigilante on Disney+ from November 11. The story inspiration of the K-drama comes from a webcomic written by CRG and illustrated by Kim Kyu Sam. Yoo Ji Tae portrays the head of a police unit entrusted with tracking down the Vigilante, and actor Kim Soo Jin plays reporter Choi Mi Ryeo. Fans may have to wait until the end of 2024 to see Nam Joo Hyuk in a new role as he is presently serving in the military. The last time we saw the actor was in the K-drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One.

