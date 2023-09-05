Vigilante: Nam Joo Hyuk transforms into a police academy student in first look for upcoming thriller drama

On September 5, Disney+ released the first look for the awaited revenge thriller drama Vigilante starring Nam Joo Hyuk, Yoo Ji Tae, Lee Joon Hyuk and Kim So Jin. Nam Joo Hyuk took on the role of Kim Ji Yong, a student at the police academy. The post also confirmed that Vigilante has been invited to the 28th Busan International Film Festival which will be held in October. The drama will be released later this year.

Vigilante starring Nam Joo Hyuk, Yoo Ji Tae and others:

Based on a popular webtoon, Vigilante follows the life of Kim Ji Young, a police academy student who becomes a vigilante and kills other bad people. This stemmed from the death of his mother by the hands of a gangster which he witnessed as a young boy. Motivated by revenge, he begins a warpath of destruction while pretending to be preparing to become a police man. In the still, Nam Joo Hyuk looks determined, dressed in his police uniform. It tells us that by day, he is a sincere student but by night, he lives in the shadows like an anti-hero, killing people who are responsible for spreading fear and terror in the city. Yoo Ji Tae takes on the role of Jo Heon, the head of the investigation team that is hellbent on chasing down the vigilante. Jo Heon is a man of principles who believes that no person should take justice in their own hands, no matter what the reason.

Lee Joon Hyuk and Kim So Jin’s roles:

Lee Joo Hyuk transforms into the helper of Vigilante named Jo Kang Ok. He helps him by giving names and other information about all the gangsters and other evil people that lurk around to strike fear in people for their own pleasure. His motivation behind helping Kim Ji Yong is unknown but it seems as though he is loyal to Vigilante and his principles. Kim So Jin takes on the role of Choi Mi Ryeo, a talented journalist who was responsible for bringing eyes to Vigilate. She doesn’t completely trust Vigilante and his ways of bringing justice but she is curious about his real identity and will stop at nothing to find that out.

