Vigilante: Nam Joo Hyuk's three pursuers Yoo Ji Te, Lee Jun Hyuk and Kim So Jin revealed in new poster

Vigilante featuring Nam Joo Hyuk will be streaming on Disney+ soon. Prior to its release, they unveiled the second poster for the drama which also featured Yoo Ji Te, Lee Jun Hyuk, and Kim So Jin. Based on the webtoon with the same title, the drama is Nam Joo Hyuk's first action pursuit. This would also mark his last drama before he is discharged from his military service.

Vigilante's new poster released

On October 26, Disney+ released a new poster for Vigilante which not only showed Nam Joo Hyuk's duality but also revealed the characters who would be chasing down the Vigilante. The poster unveiled the characters of Yoo Ji Tae who will be playing Jo Hoen, the chief investigator, and Vigilante's supporter, Jo Kang Ok who will be played by Lee Jun Hyuk and Kim So Jin, will take on the role of reporter Choi Mi Ryeo.

The poster also showed Nam Joo Hyuk's character's double life and his thirst for his kind of justice. The caption reads, "I'll show you what is real justice." It also says, "The dark hero created by the world." The actor will take on the role of Kim Ji Young who is committed to taking revenge on his mother's murderer. Nam Joo Hyuk's two faces can be seen in the poster, one in which he is a police university student and the other in which he turns into the dark hero who takes revenge.

More details on Vigilante

Vigilante will be streaming on November 8 on Disney Plus. The drama is based on the webcomic written by CRG and illustrated by Kim Kyu Sam. This would also be Nam Joo Hyuk’s last drama until he is discharged from the military in 2024. He was last seen in the hit series Twenty-Five Twenty-One. The drama is directed by Choi Jung Yeol, who is known for directing films like Start-Up and One Way Trip.

