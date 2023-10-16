Vigilante new poster OUT: Nam Joo Hyuk dons dual persona of cop and avenger

Vigilante which stars Nam Joo Hyuk and will be released soon, revealed a new poster that unveiled the double life of his character. The drama is already creating hype because of its plotline and the casting. The drama will be premiering on Disney+ on November 8.

Vigilante starring Nam Joo Hyuk unveiled new poster

Vigilante is a story about a police university student who takes matters into his own hands and this character would be played by Nam Joo Hyuk. The poster reveals a more serious and broodier side of the character. The close-up of the actor is split into two parts, one in his police uniform which is a neater and tidier side, and the other as a vigilante with scars and bloodstains on his face. Nam Joo Hyuk looks fierce and ready to take his revenge. The poster reads, ‘Birth of a dark hero because of the world’ and ‘From now, I’ll lay the judgment’.

Vigilante summary, cast and other details

Vigilante is set to premiere on November 11 on Disney+. The drama is based on the webcomic written by CRG and illustrated by Kim Kyu Sam. This would mark Nam Joo Hyuk’s last drama till he is discharged from the military in 2024. The actor was last seen in the hit series Twenty-Five Twenty-One.

The action drama tells the story of Kim Ji Young who will be played by Nam Joo Hyuk. Kim Ji Young’s mother was brutally murdered when he was a child and now that he is all grown up, he takes matters into his own hands to take revenge on the murderers. He is aided by Jo Gank Ok who is played by the actor Lee Jun Hyuk. Actor Kim Soo Jin plays Choi Mi Ryeo who is a reporter and actor Yoo Ji Tae plays the leader of a police team that is responsible for catching the Vigilante. The drama is directed by Choi Jung Yeol who is known for directing films like Start-Up and One Way Trip.

