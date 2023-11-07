Vigilante starring Nam Joo Hyuk: Release date, cast and crew, plot, where to watch and other details

Vigilante is an upcoming K-drama which has already gotten the fans excited because of its star-studded cast and gripping plotline. This project would mark Nam Joo Hyuk’s last drama till he is discharged from the military in 2024. Before this, he was last seen in the hit drama Twenty-Five, Twent-One. Here are all the details.

Release Date

Vigilante will be premiering on November 8, 2023.

Where to watch

The action thriller can be enjoyed on Disney+.

Cast and crew

The upcoming drama Vigilante is adapted from the webcomic written by CRG and illustrated by Kim Kyu Sam and was serialized from 2018 to 2021. The drama which will be streaming from November 8 is directed by Choi Jung Yeol who has previously worked on movies like Start-Up and One Way Trip.

Nam Joo Hyuk will be taking the lead role and playing the character of Kim Ji Young. Yoo Ji Tae will be playing Jo Hoen, the chief investigator, and Vigilante's supporter, Jo Kang Ok who will be played by Lee Jun Hyuk and Kim So Jin, will take on the role of reporter Choi Mi Ryeo. These three characters are the pursuers of Vigiilante, all looking for him due to different reasons.

Nam Joo Hyuk is a popular K-drama actor globally and has impressed audiences with a variety of roles. From a playful sports star in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo to a broken and struggling journalist in The Light in Your Eyes, the actor has been part of many popular series. His latest two dramas Start-Up, with Bae Suzy and Kin Seon Ho, and Twenty-Five, Twenty-One with Kim Tae Ri became mega hits internationally. Vigilante marks his first venture into the action genre.

While talking about the preparations, Nam Joo Hyuk elaborated that since it was his first time doing action scenes, he continuously consulted with the martial arts team and trained hard. He also commented on how he managed to play a two-faced character. Nam Joo Hyuk described that while playing the role of a Vigilante, he opted for a darker vibe and tried to act by internalizing the emotions. He tried not to display his emotions and portrayed a solemn figure.

Talking about Nam Jo Hyuk in Vigilante, the director appreciated his skills and said that he was looking for a lead actor who could show the two sides of the character with a spark in his eyes and also a sad gaze. He continued and added that Nam Joo Hyuk met all his expectations and left him in awe.

Advertisement

Yoo Ji Tae who took on the role of Joo Heon has been a part of the K-drama and movie industry since 1998. The actor has also directed two projects, Mai Ratima and Out of My Intentions. He has been a part of multiple films and his latest was Money which was released in 2019. Additionally, he also starred in dramas like Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area, When My Love Blooms, Healer and more.

Actor Lee Jun Hyuk made his debut with the 2007 drama The First Wives Club. He has acted in classic dramas like City Hunter, Secret Garden and Our Beloved Summer. The actor was also a part of Secret Royal Inspector and Joy, Stranger, 265: Repeat the Year and more.

Kim So Jin has been a part of many hit movies. In the past, she has worked in a few dramas which include Through the Darkness and Marriage Contract. Vigilante is her third drama project. In 2017, she received much appreciation and multiple awards for Best Supporting Actress as she Ahn Hee Yeon in The King.

Summary

Kim Ji Young loses his mother at a very young age as she is brutally murdered. The justice system lays down a ruling that is not enough for the heinous crime. The young lad grows up and joins Police University and strives to join the uniformed officers. Kim Ji Young though harbours a secret. In the dark of the night, he turns into Vigilante and seeks revenge. He is a dark hero who has come to be because of society and the unfair world. Nam Joo Hyuk will be playing a dual personality as a university student and as a dark hero.

Vigilante receives help from his admirer, Jo Kang Ok who is the successor of a big business enterprise. Jo Heon is the leader of the police team that is looking for Vigilante. Choi Mi Ryeo is a journalist who follows the news of the grey character.

Fans eagerly wait for the release of this action thriller as this is Nam Joo Hyuk's first as an action and dark hero. The cast members also boast a series of hit dramas and movies and will surely bring something new to the table with Vigilante.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Park So Dam looks tough and ready to take on hell in Death's Game starring Seo In Guk and Go Yoon Jung