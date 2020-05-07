Viineet Kumar is set to give you goosebumps as he gears up for Shah Rukh Khan's horror thriller series Betaal

Betaal marks Viineet Kumar’s second Netflix series and the actor is quite excited about the same.

Viineet Kumar, who was last seen in Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh, has managed to carve a niche for himself with his spectacular performances. He has been giving some amazing movies and always leaves the audience wanting for more. And after winning hearts with his acting prowess on silver screens, Viineet has also ventured into the digital debut with Bard of Blood last year and it was another mind boggling performance by the Mukkabaaz star which won a lot of appreciation.

And keeping up the trajectory of bringing something new to the table, Viineet is all set to surprise the audience with his next OTT project Betaal which happens to be a horror thriller series. To note, this will be the first time Viineet will be trying his hand at the horror genre and the actor is quite excited about the same. According to the media reports, Viineet will be seen playing the role of an army officer who is fighting against the zombie. In fact, the makers had released the first look of Betaal recently, and Viineet’s intense looks have got the audience intrigued about the horror thriller series.

Helmed by Patrick Graham and Nikhil Mahajan, the zombie horror thriller series was announced in 2019 and also features Aahana Kumra, Jitendra Joshi, Siddharth Menon, Manjiri Pupala, Syna Anand and Suchitra Pillai in the pivotal roles. Betaal, which is bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment, will be premiered on May 24, 2020, on Netflix.

