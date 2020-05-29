Viineet Kumar Singh on Betaal's criticism: Cannot pick projects with the fear of what people will think

In a recent interview, Viineet Kumar Singh opened up about his reaction to Betaal and his thoughts on the criticism. Read on to know more.

Netflix has been serving up some attention worthy dramas and crime thriller in recent times. From Never Have I Ever to Betaal, the list has been endless. One such show which recently received a whole lot of attention was Shah Rukh Khan produced Betaal starring Viineet Kumar Singh. The Bard of Blood actor made quite an impression in this zombie thriller but the series failed to impress the critics and audiences at large. In a recent interview, Viineet opened up about his reaction to Betaal and his thoughts on the criticism.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Viineet revealed that he will continue experimenting irrespective of the result. "I have been experimenting and I will continue doing so. While I was trying to pitch Mukkabaaz to producers, I realised that I need to create a portfolio where I have done a variety of work. I cannot be playing the same role over and over again just to avoid the risk of being criticised. When I challenge myself as an actor, I get to add things to my skill set."

Commenting on his character Sirohi in Betaal, he said, "Normally you do not have much scope in horror, but Sirohi had a variety of emotions that I needed to portray. It was challenging for me and I think taught me a lot. I cannot be picking my projects in the fear of what people will think. If people can see Wasseypur in Sirohi’s character or Mukkabaaz in his demeanour, it is my failure as an actor and artist."

However, Viineet acknowledged that such roles are 'risky' but mentioned that he would be exhausted as an actor if he had to similar roles like his popular character in Mukkabaaz.

What are your thoughts on Betaal? Let us know in the comments below.

