Vijay Deverakonda takes ethnic route for airport look, heads to Coimbatore for Kushi promotions; VIDEO

Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Kushi, which is gearing up for a grand release next month. On Monday morning, the actor was clicked at Hyderabad airport as he is off to Coimbatore for promotions. The actor has been promoting the film alone as his co-star Samantha is on a break from work. VD definitely knows how to turn heads and this airport look is enough proof.

Vijay Deverakonda skipped the casuals and went for the ethnic route. He slipped into a simple and plain olive green kurta, paired up with white pants. The Liger actor looked dapper and made a statement for airport fashion. He showed that ethnic outfits can be more than any wedding or special occasion.

Vijay accessorized the ethnic attire with black flats and sunglasses. The actor covered his face with a white mask as he walked inside the airport.

Vijay Deverakonda clicked at Hyderabad airport as he heads for Kushi promotions

Kushi promotions as films release on September 1

Vijay Deverakonda Kickstarter promotions for Kushi with trailer launch in Hyderabad. Followed by a few promotional events with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and a grand musical concert on Independence Day. The concert was a huge hit as fans loved Vijay and Sam's chemistry and live performance on the stage.

Advertisement

Vijay is promoting the film alone without his co-star Samantha as she is on six months' break from work. Recently, the actor recalled the time when Kushi's shoot got halted for many months after Samantha was diagnosed with myositis. He also spoke about how it's been a very long he gave a hit film for fans and hopes Kushi brings a smile to everyone's faces.

About Kushi

The romantic comedy reportedly revolves around the unconventional love story of Viplav and Aaradhya, a young couple played by Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film marks the first full-fledged film of Samantha and Vijay, after their brief pairing in Keerthy Suresh starrer Mahanati

Kushi features Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, Rahul Ramakrishna, and others in supporting roles. Music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu explores New York, sweats out in gym and enjoys delicious meal with family; See PICS