Is Vijay Sethupathi going to appear with Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man 3? Here’s what the actor has to say

Vijay Sethupathi speaks about The Family Man 3 and the web series alongside Shahid Kapoor. Read further to know what he has to say.

The Family Man season 2 became an instant success with the audiences and the critics alike. The narrative showcased a good blend of heart-thumping action sequences and an emotional plot arc which hooked the viewers for all the episodes. Some of the new characters from the show including Raji played by Samantha Akkineni and Chellum sir became fan favorites. Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee was lauded for his prolific acting and comic timing as well especially in the first half of the series when he had left TASC and joined a corporate workforce to stay away from the trouble.

Vijay Sethupathi is leading the charts with two new announcements including a Tamil anthology called Navarasa and a Lokesh Kanagaraj film with Kamal Haasan and Fahad Faasil called ‘Vikram’. Vijay is also making his OTT debut alongside Shahid Kapoor in a series directed by Raj & DK. While speaking to SpotboyE recently, Vijay revealed if he is going to appear in The Family Man 3. He said, “I am only doing Raj and DK’s web series with Shahid Kapoor. I haven’t been offered any series or film with Manoj Bajpayee though I’d love to work with him.”

Makers Raj and DK, while speaking with Firstpost in the past mentioned the development of The Family Man 3. Raj said, “We are behind this time. We have the world in place, we have the concept, we have an idea, and the foundation to some extent. But we're still developing the story. This time, we're actually seeing the feedback, and there's a deluge of it. We need to regroup, clear our heads, and sit and start writing it so that we're not too influenced but are still cognizant of what was great and what was not”.

