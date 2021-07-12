  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Is Vijay Sethupathi going to appear with Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man 3? Here’s what the actor has to say

Vijay Sethupathi speaks about The Family Man 3 and the web series alongside Shahid Kapoor. Read further to know what he has to say.
7878 reads Mumbai
Is Vijay Sethupathi going to appear with Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man 3? Here’s what the actor has to say Is Vijay Sethupathi going to appear with Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man 3? Here’s what the actor has to say
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Family Man season 2 became an instant success with the audiences and the critics alike. The narrative showcased a good blend of heart-thumping action sequences and an emotional plot arc which hooked the viewers for all the episodes. Some of the new characters from the show including Raji played by Samantha Akkineni and Chellum sir became fan favorites. Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee was lauded for his prolific acting and comic timing as well especially in the first half of the series when he had left TASC and joined a corporate workforce to stay away from the trouble. 

Vijay Sethupathi is leading the charts with two new announcements including a Tamil anthology called Navarasa and a Lokesh Kanagaraj film with Kamal Haasan and Fahad Faasil called ‘Vikram’. Vijay is also making his OTT debut alongside Shahid Kapoor in a series directed by Raj & DK. While speaking to SpotboyE recently, Vijay revealed if he is going to appear in The Family Man 3. He said, “I am only doing Raj and DK’s web series with Shahid Kapoor. I haven’t been  offered any series or film with Manoj Bajpayee though I’d  love to work with him.”

Makers Raj and DK, while speaking with Firstpost in the past mentioned the development of The Family Man 3. Raj said, “We are behind this time. We have the world in place, we have the concept, we have an idea, and the foundation to some extent. But we're still developing the story. This time, we're actually seeing the feedback, and there's a deluge of it. We need to regroup, clear our heads, and sit and start writing it so that we're not too influenced but are still cognizant of what was great and what was not”.

Also Read| Vikram First Look: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi make an intriguing trio for action thriller

Credits :SpotboyE, Firstpost, Image credit: Instagram

You may like these
EXCLUSIVE: The Family Man 2’s Manoj Bajpayee says he'd love to get into new story, new world as Srikant Tiwari
EXCLUSIVE: Raj and DK’s Family Man 3 set in the Covid times; Manoj Bajpayee to take on the enemies from China
EXCLUSIVE: The Family Man 2's Darshan Kumaar on learning from Manoj Bajpayee, change due to OTT growth & more
Ray: Katrina Kaif is all praise for ‘Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa’; Calls Manoj Bajpayee ‘just the best’
The Family Man 2 star Manoj Bajpayee calls Ashlesha Thakur his ‘most favourite actor on the set’
Manoj Bajpayee celebrates as The Family Man becomes the 4th most popular show in the world; DEETS inside