Vijay Varma reveals he was 'locked' for Sacred Games but Anurag Kashyap changed his mind 'last minute'

Vijay Varma has won our hearts every time he has appeared on screen. But did you know that the talented actor was also set to be a part of the hugely popular web series Sacred Games?
33976 reads Mumbai
Vijay Varma has starred in several film but it was as Moeen in Gully Boy that made him a fan favourite. Since the film's release, Vijay Varma has won our hearts every time he has appeared on screen. But did you know that the talented actor was also set to be a part of the hugely popular web series Sacred Games. In a conversation with Mid-Day, Vijay revealed that he was almost 'locked' for a significant part (we wonder which one) for the show. However, creator Anurag Kashyap changed his mind. 

Recalling a story of how he lost out on Sacred Games, Vijay told Mid-Day, “They had locked me for one of the parts, one of the significant parts, and Netflix and Mukesh (Chhabra, casting director), and everyone had zeroed in, but Anurag (Kashyap, co-director) changed his mind last minute and he threw me out.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sabka bhai Moeen Bhai

A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma) on

However, there were no hard feelings between the actor-director. In fact, this is not the first time Vijay has lost out on plum roles. He had revealed that he was quite close to starring in films like Love Sex Aur Dhoka and 3 Idiots. Speaking to India Today, about his bond with Anurag Kashyap, Vijay had said, "I can’t call him a mentor or a friend, it is just that he is one director I admire the most. I look up to his work. I think this industry owes a lot to his mind and his capabilities. The way he finds talent is incomparable. He has been a well-wisher. He has promised that he will work with me soon as a director, but that is yet to be fulfilled." 

Credits :Mid-Day

