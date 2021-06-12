Vijay's Master to Priyanka Chopra's The White Tiger: IMDb's most popular Indian films & web shows of 2021

As we arrive to the mid of 2021, several Indian films and web shows have released for entertainment. As per IMDb, the list of top 10 films and web shows including Master, Aspirants, The White Tiger and several more.

IMDb has shared a list of the most popular Indian film and web shows that have been released in 2021 so far. Among the many names that have made it to the list, Thalapathy Vijay's Master and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' The White Tiger managed to receive a lot of critical acclaims as well. The list has been prepared by IMDb based on the IMDbPro data on the page views of users in India. The top 10 titles so far are those that have been released between January 1 and June 3 in 2021.

Here's the list of the IMDb Most Popular Indian Movies and Shows of 2021 So Far:

1. Master

Starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, the film revolves around an alcoholic professor JD who joins a juvenile school. There he ends up clashing with a gangster using children for illegal activities. The film first released in theatres and later premiered on Prime Video.

2. Aspirants

The show starring Sunny Hinduja, Naveen Kasturia, Abhilash Thapliyal is about folks aspiring to crack the UPSC exam. When it began streaming, the show received a lot of love from the audience.

3. The White Tiger

Starring Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gourav and Rajkumamr Rao, The White Tiger streamed on Netflix and received a lot of critical acclaims worldwide. It was based on a book by Aravind Adiga and directed by Ramin Bahrani. The story of the film revolves around an ambitious Indian driver who uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and rise to the top.

4. Drishyam 2

The gripping tale of an investigation stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Saikumar and Asha Sarath. The film managed to leave a huge impact on viewers and received a lot of praise when it was released. It is directed by Jeethu Joseph and streaming on Prime Video.

5. November Story

The film marked Tamannaah Bhatia's digital debut. It is the story of a girl who has to save her father, a celebrated crime novelist, after he is found at a murder scene with no memory of it. It is directed by Indhra Subramanian and streaming on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

6. Karnan

Dhanush starrer Karnan managed to become a hit and when it streamed on Amazon Prime Video, it received even more praise from the audience. The story is of Karnan, a fearless village youth must fight for the rights of the conservative people of his village, due to the torture given by a police officer.

7. Vakeel Saab

When Pawan Kalyan stepped into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan for the remake of Pink, it managed to impress the audiences completely. The film also starred Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj and Shruti Haasan.

8. Maharani

Starring Huma Qureshi in the lead, Maharani is the story of a housewife's rise to power as the CM of a state. How she deals with other politicians and patriarchy is the story that has impressed everyone. It is streaming on SonyLiv.

9. Krack

Ravi Teja starrer Krack is an action flick that follows the life of a cop played by the actor. It showcases how this hot-headed cop forms a vicious rivalry with notorious crime figure, Katari Krishna.

10. The Great Indian Kitchen

Starring Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu, the film revolves around a newly web woman who is struggling to be a submissive wife that her family including her husband expect her to be. It is helmed by Jeo Baby and streaming on Prime Video.

Also Read|Salman Khan to announce starring as lead in the Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Master?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×