Vikings: Valhalla Twitter Review: Mixed reaction from fans as some swear by it, others refuse to watch it

Vikings: Valhalla did not disappoint its audience with its release. The Netflix historical drama series was created by Jeb Stuart who is known for his contributions to superhit movies like Die Hard and The Fugitive. The 8 episode series is a spin-off to the History channel's original series Vikings which lasted for six seasons. Michael Hirst, the writer of the original series jumped on board with this OTT version of the series as an executive producer. The series starts 100 years after the original ended and takes off from that point as it majorly follows the journey of the son of Erik The Red, Leif Erikson played by Sam Corlett. In history, Erikson is famous as the first Norse explorer who set foot in North America though in the series Erikson is a Greenlander who after the St Brice’s Day massacre, where King Aethelred (Bosco Hogan) commanded all Vikings to be killed, goes to Kattegat where all remaining Vikings have gathered. The story follows the conflict between the English and the Vikings over their rift in belief systems, one who worships Christ and the other who stick to their Pagan gods.

Even though the series is on fire with the critics loving the show to no ends as the series garnered a perfect 100 percent rating on Rotton Tomatoes but the real test stands with the Twitterati. Fans and spectators alike have praised the series on Twitter, some loving the performances, some loving the cinematography yet there are those who loved the original series the best and Vikings: Valhalla fails to impress those select few.

Check out what Twitterati had to say about Viking: Valhalla below:

